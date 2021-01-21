Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle and Pulkit Samrat to star in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat are all set to star together in upcoming film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. (Photo: Isabelle Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif’s sister and actor Isabelle Kaif is all set to feature opposite Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is a social entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony. In this film, Pulkit will essay the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor who hails from the city of Agra.

Isabelle took to Instagram to announce her upcoming project. She shared a couple of stills with Pulkit Samrat from the film.

She wrote, “Namaste – Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! So excited to share with you guys the first look of Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.”

Excited about Isabelle’s entry in the film, Pulkit said in a statement, “I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar. People on the set say that we look like a patakha together. Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised.”

The duo recently shot for a ‘Dandiya-Raas’ song, titled “Ban Piya” for the film which is choreographed by ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. On this, Acharya said, “The song is a mix of a Jagrata and dandiya dance and the leading couple has done justice to it. I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!”

Isabelle also has a dance movie along with Sooraj Pancholi and Kwatha with Aayush Sharma in her kitty.

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India in association with Yellow Ant Productions, helmed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore.