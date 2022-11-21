Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra react to Govinda Naam Mera trailer: ‘Exciting cast, look like a mad fun ride’

Govinda Naam Mera trailer is online, and obviously love is in the air. Actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra have showered praise on the film’s trailer, which features their partners Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, respectively.

The film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Katrina took to Instagram and shared the trailer on her story, writing, “Looks tooo fun.”

At the trailer launch on Sunday, Vicky had said Katrina had liked the creative units of the Govinda Naam Mera and was looking forward to watching the film.

“She really liked the poster and she’s looking forward to this film because she knows what a fun process it was for me. I have shared my experiences of working on the film with her and used to tell her how much fun I had (on sets),” Vicky had shared.

Sidharth Malhotra, who is dating Kiara, called the film a “mad fun ride” and said he is looking forward to watching it. “Exciting cast and intriguing plot. Looks like a mad fun ride, really looking forward guys.”

According to the makers, the film follows the life of Govinda Waghmare, who finds himself caught between his bullying wife, an unhappy mother and a girlfriend wanting to marry him. “It’s all fun and games until he discovers that he may end up losing his inheritance, the ancestral bungalow in which he lives.

“Govinda Mera Naam takes a dramatic turn when a change is committed. Hereon the film’s journey becomes a series of thrilling events. Each character in the movie has a dark side, and nothing is as it seems,” the official synopsis read. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.