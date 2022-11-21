scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra react to Govinda Naam Mera trailer: ‘Exciting cast, look like a mad fun ride’

Govinda Naam Mera stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will release on December 16.

Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra have heaped praise on Govinda Naam Mera trailer. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram)

Govinda Naam Mera trailer is online, and obviously love is in the air. Actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra have showered praise on the film’s trailer, which features their partners Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, respectively.

The film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Katrina took to Instagram and shared the trailer on her story, writing, “Looks tooo fun.”

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram story for Govinda Naam Mera. (Photo: Screengrab)

At the trailer launch on Sunday, Vicky had said Katrina had liked the creative units of the Govinda Naam Mera and was looking forward to watching the film.

“She really liked the poster and she’s looking forward to this film because she knows what a fun process it was for me. I have shared my experiences of working on the film with her and used to tell her how much fun I had (on sets),” Vicky had shared.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside
Also Read |Vicky Kaushal says with Govinda Naam Mera he finally bagged a film where he didn’t have to cry: ‘Iss film mein dukh khatam ho gaya’

Sidharth Malhotra, who is dating Kiara, called the film a “mad fun ride” and said he is looking forward to watching it. “Exciting cast and intriguing plot. Looks like a mad fun ride, really looking forward guys.”

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to praise the trailer of Govinda Naam Mera. (Photo: Screengrab)

According to the makers, the film follows the life of Govinda Waghmare, who finds himself caught between his bullying wife, an unhappy mother and a girlfriend wanting to marry him. “It’s all fun and games until he discovers that he may end up losing his inheritance, the ancestral bungalow in which he lives.

“Govinda Mera Naam takes a dramatic turn when a change is committed. Hereon the film’s journey becomes a series of thrilling events. Each character in the movie has a dark side, and nothing is as it seems,” the official synopsis read. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 12:03:24 pm
Next Story

Sony LinkBuds S review: Gold standard for mid-range TWS

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aindrila Sharma
Life and times of Aindrila Sharma
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement