Katrina Kaif shares vibrant new photos from Maldives: ‘Seas the day’

Katrina Kaif has been sharing photos and videos on her Instagram handle from Maldives of late. However, it is unclear whether these images are recent or are from her honeymoon with husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina on Tuesday shared yet another glimpse from her holiday haven where she could be seen feeding food to a group of parrots.

Dressed in a pink top and jeans and with her arm outstretched, Katrina looked happy as the birds fed from her hand. Later, Kaif posted an Instagram post consisting of two photos which featured her dressed in a neon green, blue and white swimwear. Posing for the camera, the actor wrote in the caption, “Seas the day.”

The post was quickly flooded with heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, “My my,” while another fan simply mentioned, “Pretty” in the comments section along with a heart eye emoji. Previously Katrina had shared similar pictures from the beaches of Maldives with the caption, “My happy place.”

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. The wedding was a lavish but intimate affair, with only close friends and family in attendance. The duo had first shared the news by sharing similar images with a caption that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

The couple recently celebrated a month of their wedding and shared adorable photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is looking forward to prepping for the Farhan Akhtar road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.