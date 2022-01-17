scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Katrina Kaif shares throwback pics to wish Ali Abbas Zafar on birthday: ‘I do miss you’

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to wish filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on his 40th birthday. The pictures give a glimpse of their fun-filled friendship.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
January 17, 2022 3:27:30 pm
katrina kaif, ali abbas zafarKatrina Kaif shared a series of photos to wish Ali Abbas Zafar. (Photo: Katrina/Instagram)

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is celebrating his 40th birthday today. Shahid Kapoor earlier took to Instagram to wish him by sharing his look from their new film. And now, good friend Katrina Kaif posted a series of throwback photos to wish Ali on his big day.

The first picture, presumbly from the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan shoot, has Katrina leaning on Ali’s shoulder as they posed for the camera. “Dear buddy ….it’s your BIRTHDAY,” she wrote while tagging him on the post. The second post, a sneakily taken selfie has Katrina mentioning how she misses Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read |Raveena Tandon opens up on Tip Tip Barsa remix featuring Katrina Kaif: ‘I knew Farah Khan would maintain the grace…’
The next stories, a series of fun post features pictures from Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai shoot where they are sharing some candid moments together. The actor mentions how she enjoyed ‘sharing all my wisdom’ with him and how Ali ‘always agreed’ with her. With the last post, Katrina further wished a ‘wonderous day’ to him.

Ali Abbas Zafar has directed Katrina in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and now they will come together for Tiger 3. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif in a happy mood. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)Presently, Katrina Kaif seems to have accompanied her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal to the shoot of his upcoming film in Indore. The film stars Sara Ali Khan opposite him. On Sunday, Katrina shared a set of selfies from her room, using the caption, “Indoors in इंदौर #sundayselfie.” Dressed in bright red, Katrina looked gorgeous and got fans to compliment on her wedding glow. Katrina and Vicky recently also celebrated Lohri together.

Also Read |Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Lohri as married couple, bask in the warmth of love and a crackling bonfire

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. She has commenced work on director Sriram Raghavan’s new film, Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The actor also has Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. While Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, in Jee Le Zaraa, Katrina will be sharing the screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film, to be directed by Farhan Akhtar, is rumoured to have Vicky Kaushal starring opposite her.

