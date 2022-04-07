scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Katrina Kaif shares pics from beach vacation with husband Vicky Kaushal, fans say ‘beach hangover’

Katrina Kaif shared pictures that she took during her beach vacation with husband Vicky Kaushal.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 3:21:57 pm
katrina kaifKatrina Kaif recently took a vacation with her husband Vicky Kaushal. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back from their beach vacation, but it seems she has a vacation hangover. She is still revisiting the pictures that she took during her holidays and sharing them on social media. Recently, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor posted a few pictures of herself in a black monokini at the white sand beach.

Katrina completed her beach look with a black-and-white hat and left her hair loose. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania was among the first few to comment on the photos. She wrote, “Oo la la!” Actor Vaani Kapoor left a fire emoji in the comments section of the photo. Many fans of the actor were in awe of her latest photos and left some fire and heart emojis on it. One of Katrina’s fans wrote, “Looking gorgeous✨✨😍😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Also read |Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking photos from holiday with Katrina Kaif

Last week, Katrina Kaif was vacationing with husband Vicky Kaushal at an undisclosed beach destination. Both of them had been sharing pictures of the picturesque locales on their respective social media handles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

After keeping their relationship under wraps, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Since then, they’ve been sharing glimpses of their blissful married life together.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, among others. She will also play one of the lead roles in Farhan Akhtar’s next alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

