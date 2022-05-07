Katrina Kaif sizzles in a pool with ‘me and mine’ Vicky Kaushal, fan goes ‘Oh God, oh God, oh God’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif raised the heat in a swimming pool. Katrina on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a photo of the two of them together, in which she is seen hugging Vicky in the swimming pool. Along with the photo, Katrina wrote, “Me and mine 🤍🤍”

While Katrina is looking sultry in a white monokini, Vicky is staring directly at the camera wearing dark trunks. As soon as Katrina shared the photo online, the couple’s fans showered them with love. One of them commented, “Ohho what a morning ❤️🔥.” Singer Raja Kumari wrote in the comments section, “Perfection blessings to you both 🧿❤️.” An excited fan wrote, “Oh god oh god oh god”. There were many who dropped heart emojis on the photo and some even called them “#couplegoals❤😍❤️ 🔥”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9 in the presence of close friends and family members, in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. Recently, Vicky opened up about Katrina in an interview with Hello magazine. He said, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person.” He added that he ‘learns’ something from Katrina every day.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. Up next, she has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also star in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, and in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.