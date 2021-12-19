Katrina Kaif shares picture of her henna adorned hands, fans try to find Vicky Kaushal’s name in it

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in an intimate affair on December 9. Ever since then, the newlyweds have been sharing a glimpse into their special moments from their wedding festivities on social media. On Saturday, Katrina posted the first photo from her honeymoon for which she probably flew to the Maldives.

In the photo, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor is seen flaunting her henna adorned hands and her ‘chooda’ (traditional bangles for the bride). The picture has been clicked against the backdrop of the blue sea and sand. Katrina shared the photo with just a heart emoji and her Instagram post got showered with a lot of love from her industry colleagues and friends including Zoya Akhtar, Preity Zinta, Neha Dhupia, Anaita Shroff, and Nimrat Kaur.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

A few fans of the actor tried to find Vicky Kaushal’s name in the henna. One of them jokingly commented, “Not me zooming and finding his name😂😂” Another wrote, “i can see vicky name 😍😍😍” Some of them also tagged the Uri actor and asked if could find his name in Katrina’s mehendi.

After dating for some time, Vicky and Katrina chose to take the wedding vows. But, they decided to keep their special day a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. Later, they announced their wedding on social media with some beautiful pictures and a note that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Vicky Kaushal received accolades for Sardar Udham, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The two have reportedly returned to work after enjoying their wedding functions.