Have you seen these photos of Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Sunny Leone?

While Neha Dhupia shared a birthday wish for Karan Johar’s kids Roohi and Yash, Ranveer Singh shared a photo from Gully Boy. Scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts today.

Neha Dhupia shared this click and wrote, “#happybirthday my dearest Roohi and Yash 😍 … I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud … “bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy”…. I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy 💤 … but I promise I ll create havoc with you very very soon… ❤️ @mehrdhupiabedi.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar are seen in this click.

Mira Rajput shared a cute picture of husband Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha. “Fresh produce!! Which aisle stocks these sweet treats ? 🍭 #organic #sustainablysourced #handmade,” read the caption.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently turned a cover girl.

Sharing some photos, Katrina Kaif wrote, “इन एंड आउट अव फ़ोकस”

Ranveer Singh shared this photo with the caption, “Gully Ka Chokra #apnatimeaayega.”

Salman Khan is all set for his Da-Bangg tour.

“Why Meeeeee!!!???,” read the caption of this click shared by Sunny Leone.

Esha Deol posted this click with the caption, “#thursdaythrowback ….#disnyland 😍😍😍 can’t wait to go back with my babies #backtochildhood #freedom #wonderyears.”

Sharing the photo, Karan Johar wrote, “With my baby girl on my babies birthday!!!! @aliaa08 @ELLEINDIA”

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo of her daughter Nitara Kumar and wrote, “Stay still my love and watch the world closely-there will be fish,there will be the inevitable frogs,there will be unexamined pieces of you floating in shimmering ponds #BabaTwinkdev.”