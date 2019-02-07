Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Sunny Leone?

Neha Dhupia, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan shared photos on their social media handles today.

Mira Rajput shared a cute picture of husband Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram, Shahid Kapoor/Instagram and Sunny Leone/Instagram)

While Neha Dhupia shared a birthday wish for Karan Johar’s kids Roohi and Yash, Ranveer Singh shared a photo from Gully Boy. Scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts today.

neha dhupia
(Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

Neha Dhupia shared this click and wrote, “#happybirthday my dearest Roohi and Yash 😍 … I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud … “bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy”…. I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy 💤 … but I promise I ll create havoc with you very very soon… ❤️ @mehrdhupiabedi.”

neha dhupia
(Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram)

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar are seen in this click.

shahid, misha
(Photo: Mira Rajput/ Instagram)

Mira Rajput shared a cute picture of husband Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha. “Fresh produce!! Which aisle stocks these sweet treats ? 🍭 #organic #sustainablysourced #handmade,” read the caption.

sonam kapoor
(Photo: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja/ Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently turned a cover girl.

Katrina Kaif
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Sharing some photos, Katrina Kaif wrote, “इन एंड आउट अव फ़ोकस”

ranveer singh
(Photo: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

Ranveer Singh shared this photo with the caption, “Gully Ka Chokra #apnatimeaayega.”

salman khan
(Photo: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

Salman Khan is all set for his Da-Bangg tour.

sunny leone
(Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

“Why Meeeeee!!!???,” read the caption of this click shared by Sunny Leone.

esha deol
(Photo: Esha Deol/ Instagram)

Esha Deol posted this click with the caption, “#thursdaythrowback ….#disnyland 😍😍😍 can’t wait to go back with my babies #backtochildhood #freedom #wonderyears.”

karan johar, alia bhatt
(Photo: Karan Johar/ Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Karan Johar wrote, “With my baby girl on my babies birthday!!!! @aliaa08 @ELLEINDIA”

twinkel khanna daughter
(Photo: Twinkle Khanna/ Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo of her daughter Nitara Kumar and wrote, “Stay still my love and watch the world closely-there will be fish,there will be the inevitable frogs,there will be unexamined pieces of you floating in shimmering ponds #BabaTwinkdev.”

