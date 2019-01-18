Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor?

From AbRam and Aryan Khan’s photos to inside snaps from Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash, scroll to see photos shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media handles.

Sharing photos of his sons on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Winning is only half of it..having fun the other half…Playing is All of it!!” The Playboys’ mantra.” (Photo: Richa Chadha/ Instagram)

Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash was held last night. Yasmin Karachiwala shared some inside photos and wrote, “#AboutLastNight Fun night with my faves @katrinakaif #AlviraKhanAgnihotri @atulreellife @minhazkarachiwala #friendslikefamily #friendsforever.” (Photo: Yasmin Karachiwala/ Instagram)

Sunil Grover also shared a picture of himself with Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Atul Agnihotri. (Photo: Sunil Grover/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif shared this photo and wrote, “Birthday buddy your #10yearchallenge to survive me for 10 years 🤪 to many more films and laughs 🌟.” (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt wrapped up their upcoming film Kalank last night. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Sunny Leone’s fun clicks cannot be missed. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra shared a photo of herself with cousin sister Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram)

“#danceplus4 @starplus @prabhudheva73 @ganeshacharyaa #3iscoming,” wrote Remo D’souza with the click. (Photo: Remo Dsouza/Instagram)

Sharing the pictures, Malaika Arora wrote, “Wat a coincidence !!!!!! When the gfs dress the same to work ,coz we gurls think alike ….. #endvoilenceagainstwomen #teeslogans#twinning👯 #kareenakapporkhan 🤗♥️😘#bebomalla.” (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Malaika Arora also shared her version of #10yearchallenge and with the photos, she wrote, “My #20yearchallenge…. been an amazing last 20yrs,look forward to the next 20yrs.” (Photo: Malaika Arora/ Instagram)

Ananya Panday too took the challenge. Along with the click, she wrote, “#10yearchallenge still a student 😉❤️👩🏻‍🎓 #SOTY2.” (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

Poonam Damania shared photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Poonam Damania/ Instagram)

Looks like Arjun Kapoor is working hard at the gym for his upcoming film. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)

“Let’s do this, one session at a time… feel the burn feel the pain feel the heart racing… @shivohamofficial #wod #functionaltraining #panipat,” wrote Arjun with the photos. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/ Instagram)