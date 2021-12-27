Katrina Kaif sends ‘love and light’ to Salman Khan on birthday, Shilpa Shetty and Bhagyashree wish too

Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday. The Bollywood superstar’s birthday became all the more special this year after his close shave with a snake a day before. While fans flooded social media for their Bhaijaan wishing him good health, several B-town stars also send him birthday greetings. The actor was bit by a snake and had to be hospitalised.

Salman’s long associate Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, took to her Instagram stories and posted his picture along with a birthday wish that read, “Salman Khan, the happiest birthday to you. May all the love light and brilliance u have be with you forever.”

Actor Shilpa Shetty too shared a picture with Salman on Instagram. The caption read, “Happy birthday, my forever Rockstar @beingsalmankhan. Thank you for always “Being YOUman”Keep soaring and roaring our TIGER! Loads of love, always.”

Pulkit Samrat, who was previously married to Salman’s rakhi sister Shweta Rohira posted a click that also had Arpita Khan and Varun Dhawan. He wrote along, “Happyyyy Birthdayyyy Bhai!!!! Love Love & Love for you!!”

Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree had an adorable wish for him too. Sharing a string of pics from her appearance on Bigg Boss 15, she wrote, “Dost voh hota hein, jis ko dekhte hi lage that’s my friend! Dosti…. jo kabhi nahi badalti. We created some everlasting memories back then and then re-lived them on #bigboss. Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan.”

Actor Rohit Bose Roy’s wish read, “Wishing u a very happy birthday @beingsalmankhan ! Stay cool, stay heathy, and keep entertaining the audiences with ur unmatched chutzpah!” Actor-host Maniesh Paul posted some candid clicks with Salman and captioned them as, “Happy Birthday bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan …man with a golden heart!! The way he cares for all its impossible to match that…love you sir…stay blessed #mp #salmankhan #superstar #bhaijaan.”

Salman Khan rang in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse early on Monday. Talking about the snake bite, he said he was fine. “It wasn’t much, a snake had entered one of the rooms, the farmhouse is quite in the jungle in Panvel. When the snake entered the room, kids got scared so I went in to see and asked for a stick, the stick that came was a small one so I asked for a longer stick, and they got one, with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing upwards. It came quite close to my hand so I caught it with my other hand and dropped the stick to be able to leave the snake (in the jungle),” Salman shared.