Katrina Kaif says Vicky Kaushal is ‘pure, raw, and heartbreaking’ in Sardar Udham: ‘What a vision…’

Vicky Kaushal’s latest release Sardar Udham has received much praise from Katrina Kaif and Taapsee Pannu. While the film hit Amazon Prime today, the actor had hosted a special screening recently, which was attended by Katrina, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Katrina, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky, took to Instagram and wrote, “Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling, Vicky Kaushal is just pure, raw, honest and heartbreaking..”

Also Read | Katrina Kaif has adorable birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal

(Photo: Instagram/ Katrina Kaif) (Photo: Instagram/ Katrina Kaif)

Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Vicky in Manmarziyaan shared a post on her Instagram story and wrote, “I sincerely wish and shall heart fully pray that this one goes as an official entry to Oscars from India.”

Katrina and Vicky have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The rumours have gone so far as to suggest their eventual roka and marriage. Vicky’s brother Sunny told Film Companion, “It wasn’t anything like that, everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don’t know how that whole thing even started. We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, ‘what is this?’ It was like the newspaper saying, ‘Today, there’s no news, so let’s print this’.”

Vicky had fuelled the rumours himself when he neither chose to confirm nor deny his relationship with Katrina Kaif. He told Mid-Day, “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things,” he said.