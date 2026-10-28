Katrina Kaif says Vicky Kaushal has ‘superpower’ to be a present dad despite 18-hour workdays

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Katrina Kaif has often spoken about her relationship with actor husband Vicky Kaushal. In a recent interview, she opened up about how Vicky balances his demanding work schedule with fatherhood, praising him for being fully present with their son, Vihaan.
In an interview with Vogue, the actor described Vicky as an incredible husband who is patient, a good listener, and deeply rooted in family values.
Katrina Kaif on ‘wise in practice’ husband Vicky Kaushal
Speaking about what she admires most about Vicky, Katrina praised his strong values, practical wisdom and the way he gives her the freedom to be herself.
“He is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes,” Katrina said.
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She also praised Vicky for being a devoted father, saying he manages to be present with their family even after long working hours.
“As a father, he’s been amazing. He has this incredible superpower to be 100 per cent present in the moment with Vihaan and me, even when he is tired and has been working 14, 16 or 18 hours a day,” she said.
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Katrina also admitted that parenthood has changed their routine as a couple, with romantic dinners and movie nights taking a backseat for now.
“Our romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat for now, but Vicky keeps reminding me that everything will find its own time again,” she said.
‘I am very aware of my fitness journey’
Katrina also pushed back against the pressure on women to quickly regain their pre-pregnancy bodies. Speaking about the expectations surrounding postpartum fitness, she questioned the idea of having to “bounce back” after childbirth.
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“Bounce back? From where?” she said, explaining that motherhood was something she had deeply desired and that she had no reason to want to return to her life before becoming a mother.
“I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back? The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan’s face and know that four years of a journey for me and Vicky had led to this. I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace,” she said.
Katrina and Vicky, who married in 2021, welcomed their son in 2025 and have kept him away from the public eye.
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Katrina Kaif on body-shaming
Katrina faced online trolling in September after making a public appearance with Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai. While several people praised the couple, others targeted Katrina over her postpartum weight.
Addressing online trolling at a recent event in London, Katrina talked about the importance of not allowing social media comments to affect one’s self-worth.
“I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth. If we start trying to cater to all of them, I think that really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life,” she said.