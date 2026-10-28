Katrina Kaif says Vicky Kaushal has ‘superpower’ to be a present dad despite 18-hour workdays

Katrina Kaif has often spoken about her relationship with actor husband Vicky Kaushal. In a recent interview, she opened up about how Vicky balances his demanding work schedule with fatherhood, praising him for being fully present with their son, Vihaan.

In an interview with Vogue, the actor described Vicky as an incredible husband who is patient, a good listener, and deeply rooted in family values.

Katrina Kaif on ‘wise in practice’ husband Vicky Kaushal

Speaking about what she admires most about Vicky, Katrina praised his strong values, practical wisdom and the way he gives her the freedom to be herself.

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“He is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes,” Katrina said.