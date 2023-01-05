Katrina Kaif says she complains to Vicky Kaushal whenever her AC stops working. ‘Vicky karo na kuch’

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal often give a glimpse of their life as a married couple during interviews. The couple, who got married in December 2021, have often opened up about their relationship. Katrina, while promoting her recent release Phone Bhoot, opened up on who she turns to when there are errands to be done.

When Katrina graced The Kapil Sharma Show, host-comedian Kapil Sharma questioned Katrina and asked, “Do you also ask Vicky to get groceries and vegetables?” Katrina replied in negative, but added, “Mai bolti hoon AC kharab ho gaya hai, kuch karo na, kuch karo na electric ka problem ho gaya hai, Vicky karo na kuch. Mai bhi bula sakti hoon par kabhi kabhi frustration me mai aese hi bolti hoon.”

On the same show, Katrina had also revealed that Vicky’s parents lovingly call her ‘kitto.’ She said, “My in-laws call me Kitto with love.” She then added, “Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I’m on a diet I couldn’t have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me.”

On the work front, Katrina has interesting projects in the pipeline. She has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. As for Vicky, the actor was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera. He will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Vicky also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.