Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Katrina Kaif says she doesn’t get to spend much time with Vicky Kaushal: ‘That’s always the thing with any two actors’

Katrina Kaif shared that she and Vicky Kaushal don't get to spend much time together because of their shoot schedules but that's a problem all actor couples face.

vicky kaushal and katrina kaifVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, who will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, recently opened up about her married life with Vicky Kaushal and shared that even though this is a big change, she is enjoying every bit of it.

Katrina told Pinkvilla, “Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life. You are now sharing your life with a person. You are living together. It’s been really beautiful. It’s been really really beautiful.” The Sooryavanshi actor added that she and Vicky don’t get to spend much time together because of their shoot schedules but that’s a problem all actor couples face.

“Vicky has been traveling a lot in the past year because of his shoots. He has been away a lot on shoots as have I. I think that’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there’s constant travel. You get less time together,” she said. Katrina added that Vicky is a “very very wonderful person.” “I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life,” she concluded.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December 2021 in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple dated for many years but stayed mum about their relationship. In an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Katrina shared that Vicky won her over when they started spending time together. “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over,” she said.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 06:24:57 pm
