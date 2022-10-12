scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Katrina Kaif says she couldn’t finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Here’s why

Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, revealed that she could not finish watching Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

katrina kaifKatrina Kaif could not finish watching Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Photo: Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif, who will soon be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, recently revealed that she could not finish watching Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the few Hindi films of the year that turned out to be a success at the box office.

In a recent chat, Katrina revealed that she had to cover her eyes while watching the Anees Bazmee film. She told Pinkvilla, “I couldn’t finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I seriously couldn’t. I had to cover my eyes.” The actor explained that even though she knew there was comedy at the heart of the film, she was constantly scared.

“When Tabu comes… and even though I know that there is humour inside of it, for me that was very very scary,” she said. When asked if shooting for Phone Bhoot was a scary experience, Katrina laughed and said that since she is playing a ghost in the film, she could not be scared of herself.

“I am also a ghost in the film so I am not gonna be scared of myself. When I am coming to scare them, I can’t be like ‘haa, I am a ghost.’ So, no,” she said. Katrina added that Phone Bhoot is a “lot more comedic.” “It’s primarily a comedy with a whole lot of errors,” she said.

At the trailer launch, producer Farhan Akhtar said that Katrina Kaif wanted to play a ghost in the film. “Even we were thinking like you, that how to turn Katrina into a ghost. It’s impossible! But she wanted to play a ghost,” he said.

Phone Bhoot, also starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, releases on November 4.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 06:47:32 pm
‘Enjoy every moment’: Food delivery executive breaks into garba dance while on duty

