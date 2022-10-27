scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Katrina Kaif says Shah Rukh Khan is ‘incredibly intelligent’

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif share a special bond and the duo has maintained a cordial relationship over the years.

katrina kaif, shah rukh khanKatrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, recently opened up about Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina said that Shah Rukh is “incredibly intelligent” and “knowledgeable”.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said about SRK, “Always informative. Like always knowledgeable. I don’t know if that’s correct grammar but he is always knowledgeable. Talking to him is like intellectual. We will always leave knowing more. He is incredibly intelligent.”

Also Read |Exclusive | Atul Kulkarni on Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s performance and film’s messaging: ‘Disruptions due to religion in India needed to be addressed’

Katrina Kaif was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Zero. Although the movie was a debacle, Katrina’s portrayal of Babita Kumari was lauded by the audience. On working again with Shah Rukh, the actor had said that she is waiting for the right script. Katrina had said in interview with India Today, “He is a fantastic actor and if there is a right script, then why not.”

Shah Rukh and Katrina share a special bond and the duo has maintained a cordial relationship over the years. SRK even welcomed Katrina on Instagram and dedicated a post for her.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback to movies after a gap of four years. The actor’s jaw-dropping looks from the movie Pathaan have already created a buzz on the internet. Apart from Pathaan, the actor has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hybrid Mustard’ or ‘Europ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hybrid Mustard’ or ‘Europ...
The rise of the right in ItalyPremium
The rise of the right in Italy
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the cityPremium
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the city
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economyPremium
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy

As for Katrina Kaif, the actor has interesting projects in her kitty. Apart from Phone Bhoot, she has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 07:40:42 pm
Next Story

What is the News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority, which has fined A TV channel over the Hijab issue coverage?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhai Dooj special: Salman Khan’s shirtless picture to Kartik Aaryan’s photo with his sister
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 27: Latest News
Advertisement