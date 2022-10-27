Katrina Kaif says Shah Rukh Khan is ‘incredibly intelligent’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, recently opened up about Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina said that Shah Rukh is “incredibly intelligent” and “knowledgeable”.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said about SRK, “Always informative. Like always knowledgeable. I don’t know if that’s correct grammar but he is always knowledgeable. Talking to him is like intellectual. We will always leave knowing more. He is incredibly intelligent.”

Katrina Kaif was last seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Zero. Although the movie was a debacle, Katrina’s portrayal of Babita Kumari was lauded by the audience. On working again with Shah Rukh, the actor had said that she is waiting for the right script. Katrina had said in interview with India Today, “He is a fantastic actor and if there is a right script, then why not.”

Shah Rukh and Katrina share a special bond and the duo has maintained a cordial relationship over the years. SRK even welcomed Katrina on Instagram and dedicated a post for her.

Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback to movies after a gap of four years. The actor’s jaw-dropping looks from the movie Pathaan have already created a buzz on the internet. Apart from Pathaan, the actor has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.

As for Katrina Kaif, the actor has interesting projects in her kitty. Apart from Phone Bhoot, she has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.