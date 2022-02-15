Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan fly out for Tiger 3 shoot in Delhi, see videos

February 15, 2022 8:09:06 pm
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who will soon be seen in the third installation of the Tiger franchise, were recently clicked at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. The Bollywood stars are heading to Delhi for the filming of Tiger 3.
Katrina looked cool in her black pants and white sweatshirt paired with glares, while the Bhai of Bollywood walked in to the airport with full swag, looking dapper in his brick-coloured jacket, a black t-shirt and a pair of denims.
Both Katrina and Salman waved at the paparazzi before entering the airport.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have previously worked in both the Tiger movies, namely Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The movies, helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, respectively, had worked wonders at the box office, thanks primarily to the cool-looking action choreography and the lead pair’s chemistry.
Katrina and Salman were last seen together in the period drama Bharat.
Tiger 3 will also reportedly feature Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen as the main antagonist of the actioner.
