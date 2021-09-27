Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan pose on Tiger 3 sets in Vienna as a fan says ‘palat’, see what happened next

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted in Vienna, presumably on the sets of Tiger 3. Recently, a video of them went viral on social media. A fan shouted ‘Palat’ to Katrina, who turned and waved at them. She was later joined by Salman. In the videos, the fans were excited and shrieked as she turned to wave at them, with a smile.

Salman Khan who was shooting for Tiger 3 at various international locations, including Russia and Turkey, has returned to Mumbai on Sunday. He has returned to India ahead of the Bigg Boss premiere, which he will host. Emraan Hashmi, who is playing the villain in the film, had joined the unit in Turkey and Austria.

Salman’s look at the airport, with a monogrammed mask that the actor appeared to be wearing upside down and a hat, soon went viral.

As per sources, more than half the film has been shot. “About 65 percent of the film has been completed and now a set is being constructed at YRF studio in Mumbai.”

Both Salman and Katrina had documented their trips to the exotic locations. Their time in Turkey went viral on social media. The actors met Turkey’s tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy a few weeks ago, where they also interacted with the media present at the venue. The popular duo spoke about how they are having the best time shooting for their upcoming actioner in the country. Katrina said, “Turkey is just one of my favourite places to come to. It is an absolutely lovely place. The people are so kind and warm. The hospitality, food, and sight has such incredible energy.” Salman also recalled that it is his second visit to the country.

They also revealed that the main song from Tiger 3 would be shot in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Tiger 3 is the third film in the action-drama franchise. The first film of the franchise titled Ek Tha Tiger (2012) was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second film Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The third installment is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.