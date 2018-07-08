Follow Us:
Sunday, July 08, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Dabangg Reloaded: Katrina Kaif grooves to Sheila Ki Jawaani, Jacqueline Fernandez sets the stage ablaze

The stars of Dabangg Tour Reloaded 2018 have almost reached the last leg of their performances. The tour, headlined by Salman Khan, will perform in Toronto next.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 8, 2018 11:47:01 am
dabangg reloaded photos of katrina kaif and salman khan The Dabangg Tour Reloaded heads to Toronto.
Trust Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez to set the stage ablaze. The two never let their fans and audience down when it comes to performances. Not just acting, the two beauties of Bollywood are blessed with extraordinary dancing skills, which always leave the audience gasping and wanting for more. The actors are presently touring the US and Canada for their Dabangg Tour Reloaded, which is headlined by Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan.

The troupe performed at New Jersey and Washington DC recently, and their performance photos are nothing but a proof of how each and every actor/performer has been successful to drench the West in Bollywood colours. Katrina performed on her chartbusters but it was her Sheila Ki Jawaani act that set the temperatures soaring. Jacqueline did not leave any stone unturned as well in entertaining the fans. The actor performed on Judwaa 2 tracks, making the audience sing and dance along with her.

Here are a few photos and videos of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez from the tour:

katrina kaif photos Katrina Kaif shared the photo on Instagram. (Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) katrina kaif performance Katrina Kaif performing on stage.(Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) katrina kaif songs Katrina Kaif performing on “Sheila Ki Jawaan”. (Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) guru randhawan dabangg tour reloaded Guru Randhawa performing on Dabangg Tour Reloaded. (Photo credit: JA Events/Instagram) salman khan and prabhu deva at dabangg reloaded tour Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva setting the stage on fire. (Photo credit: JA Events/Instagram) Dabangg Tour Reloaded photo Dabangg Tour Reloaded team takes a bow in front of the audiences. (Photo credit: JA Events/Instagram) jacqueline fernandez performs at Dabangg Tour Reloaded Jacqueline Fernandez shared the fun moments on-stage. (Photo credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram) salman and jacqueline Dabangg Tour Reloaded Salman, Jacqueline and Maniesh Paul dancing on the stage. (Photo credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

So far, Dabangg Tour has touched Vancouver, San Jose, Dallas, and Chicago among others. Their next performance will be held today, on July 8, in Toronto.

Apart from Katrina and Jacqueline, the list of performers also includes names of stars like Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul, Prabhudheva, Sonakshi Sinha and Guru Randhawa.

Also read | Dabangg Reloaded: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez bring the house down in Vancouver

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan. The film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Jacqueline, on the other hand, is basking in the success of Salman-starrer Race 3. Now, she is all set to appear in Dharma Production’s next venture Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Post Dabangg Reloaded Tour, Salman will begin filming his next, titled Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also stars global icon Priyanka Chopra.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
