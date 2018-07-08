Dabangg Reloaded: Katrina Kaif grooves to Sheila Ki Jawaani, Jacqueline Fernandez sets the stage ablaze

The Dabangg Tour Reloaded heads to Toronto. The Dabangg Tour Reloaded heads to Toronto.

Trust Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez to set the stage ablaze. The two never let their fans and audience down when it comes to performances. Not just acting, the two beauties of Bollywood are blessed with extraordinary dancing skills, which always leave the audience gasping and wanting for more. The actors are presently touring the US and Canada for their Dabangg Tour Reloaded, which is headlined by Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan.

The troupe performed at New Jersey and Washington DC recently, and their performance photos are nothing but a proof of how each and every actor/performer has been successful to drench the West in Bollywood colours. Katrina performed on her chartbusters but it was her Sheila Ki Jawaani act that set the temperatures soaring. Jacqueline did not leave any stone unturned as well in entertaining the fans. The actor performed on Judwaa 2 tracks, making the audience sing and dance along with her.

Here are a few photos and videos of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez from the tour:

Katrina Kaif shared the photo on Instagram. (Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif shared the photo on Instagram. (Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif performing on stage.(Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif performing on stage.(Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif performing on “Sheila Ki Jawaan”. (Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif performing on “Sheila Ki Jawaan”. (Photo credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Guru Randhawa performing on Dabangg Tour Reloaded. (Photo credit: JA Events/Instagram) Guru Randhawa performing on Dabangg Tour Reloaded. (Photo credit: JA Events/Instagram)

Salman Khan and Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva setting the stage on fire. (Photo credit: JA Events/Instagram)

Dabangg Tour Reloaded team takes a bow in front of the audiences. (Photo credit: JA Events/Instagram) Dabangg Tour Reloaded team takes a bow in front of the audiences. (Photo credit: JA Events/Instagram)

Jacqueline Fernandez shared the fun moments on-stage. (Photo credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez shared the fun moments on-stage. (Photo credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Salman, Jacqueline and Maniesh Paul dancing on the stage. (Photo credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram) Salman, Jacqueline and Maniesh Paul dancing on the stage. (Photo credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

So far, Dabangg Tour has touched Vancouver, San Jose, Dallas, and Chicago among others. Their next performance will be held today, on July 8, in Toronto.

Apart from Katrina and Jacqueline, the list of performers also includes names of stars like Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul, Prabhudheva, Sonakshi Sinha and Guru Randhawa.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan. The film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Jacqueline, on the other hand, is basking in the success of Salman-starrer Race 3. Now, she is all set to appear in Dharma Production’s next venture Drive, starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Post Dabangg Reloaded Tour, Salman will begin filming his next, titled Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial also stars global icon Priyanka Chopra.

