This photo of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan from Bharat wrap is proof of their crackling chemistry

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar recently announced the wrap of his upcoming Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. And now, it’s Katrina who has talked about the “picture wrap on Bharat”.

Advertising

Katrina on Tuesday shared a photo of herself with co-actor Salman. In the photo, we see the two actors smiling heartily and its caption reads, “And that’s a Picture wrap on Bharat🌟🌟🌟its been the most incredible exciting character for me, the whole process of making this film has been so inspiring …..thank u @aliabbaszafar and @beingsalmankhan @atulreellife ..the bestest boys 💕and Alvira khan ( the bestest girl).”

The photo of the two stars went viral within minutes and got over one lakh likes. Zoya Akhtar commented on it saying, “What a lovely picture.”

Bharat is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan. The tagline of the film reads, ‘A journey of a man and nation together.’ It also stars actors like Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Tabu.

The teaser of Bharat was released on the occasion of Republic Day this year, and from the look of it, the film appeared to have all the prerequisites of a successful Saman Khan movie.

Advertising

Bharat, reportedly an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father, will hit theaters on Eid this year.