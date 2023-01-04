scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

When Katrina Kaif said she felt a ‘sense of loss’ growing up without a father, described him as ‘affluent person’ who didn’t reconnect after she became a star

While Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle and brother Sebastien have been seen with her publicly, the rest of her family remains fiercely private. In interviews around a decade ago, she spoke about her father, whom she hadn't been in touch with.

Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last year. (Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif)
Katrina Kaif is now one of Bollywood’s biggest female stars, but when she was about to make her debut in the Indian film industry, she had to first be rebranded as Indian. Raised by her single British mother, Katrina’s original name is Turquotte. She adopted her father’s name when she joined Bollywood.

But in several interviews over the years, Katrina said that she didn’t stay in touch with her father, reportedly a Kashmiri man settled abroad, after he separated from her mother when she was very young.

Also read |When Katrina Kaif recalled landing in India as teenager, living next to a cemetery: ‘I would stay up all night’

In a 2010 interview with The Times of India, Katrina was asked if she has ever been to her father’s hometown. She said, “No. I have no idea where it is. My mother and my father – when they split, we were very young. And for reasons my mom would like to keep private, they went their separate ways and the contact after that was very, very bare minimal.” Katrina said that ‘unfortunately’, and ‘not out of choice’, her father has had no influence on her and her siblings’ upbringing, or on their ‘religious, social and moral bearings’.

But in a 2009 interview with the Indian Express, Katrina said that she ‘missed’ having a father around when she was growing up. “I do feel that sense of loss,” she said. Asked if she has been in touch with him, she said, “No. When I see friends who have wonderful fathers who are like pillars of support for their families, I say, if only I had that. But instead of complaining, I should be grateful for all the other things I have.”

Katrina also said that her father has not attempted to reconnect with her now that she is a well-known figure. She said, “No, he is not that kind of a man. He is very decent and comes from a good family and they went their own ways because of issues which are personal. He is an affluent person, so he is not going to come back because his daughter is now famous.”

Katrina made her acting debut in the 2003 film Boom. She has since appeared in hit movies such as Singh is Kinng, Welcome, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, and the Tiger series. She will next be seen in the third Tiger film, and in Merry Christmas.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:45 IST
