‘TV channels wanted me to ridicule Katrina Kaif over her Hindi,’ recalls Maniesh Paul

When Katrina Kaif was relatively new to the film industry, she didn’t have a very strong command over Hindi as she was still in the process of learning the language. And at the time, she was often ridiculed at reality shows and events for her limited command over the language. Hosts would frequently ask her to pronounce Hindi words, in an attempt to mock her leaving Katrina a little uncomfortable. Actor-host Maniesh Paul recently revealed that he made sure that Katrina was never mocked at an event that was being hosted by him, and this eventually the two ended up becoming friends.

Recalling his journey from being Katrina’s fan to becoming one of her good friends, Maniesh recalled working with her on Tees Maar Khan. He shared with Zoom, “It was the first time I worked in a film where Katrina was there.” He added, “And I very well remember that I was extremely overjoyed whenever Katrina would come. Now, she is a friend. But during those days, we would fight about who would get to interview her. She is really warm. She is amazing.”

He also recalled how comfortable Katrina felt when he was hosting an event where she was performing. “Back then, when I would host a lot of shows and Katrina would come on every award night show. And she would feel very comfortable when I would be there. I will tell you why, because I never ridiculed her Hindi. I would, in fact, think it was a very boring concept. She doesn’t know Hindi, don’t overdo it or embarrass her by saying things like, ‘Yeh bolke dikhao,’” he said.

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Maniesh revealed that television channels would often pressure hosts to include such segments in their shows. “A lot of times, the channel would ask us to do all that, but I would always refuse. Instead, I would tell them, ‘You want fun, right? You want three minutes of laughter, I will get it done, but in my style.’ It is not mandatory to make someone feel uncomfortable or ridicule them to make people laugh,” he said.

He also spoke about refusing to exploit celebrities’ personal lives for entertainment, particularly when it came to their relationships and breakups.

“People have breakups, link-ups, other things going on in their life. I would be very clear about these things, that I don’t want to talk about these things. They would give us suggestions like she has just had a breakup with him, and he is going to be on stage, while she is sitting in front, so say these things… I would be like, ‘Okay, will do.’ But I would never do it because they would eventually forget it, because at the end of the day, whatever I did would be entertaining,” he added.

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Explaining his approach to hosting, Maniesh said he wanted celebrities to feel comfortable rather than demeaned for the sake of a few laughs. “A lot of people would feel comfortable, because we are all the same. All of our family members watch all this. Hence, I make sure to not cross a line by demeaning someone,” he said.

Katrina Kaif recently faced online trolling over her appearance after she attended the Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. However, her latest appearance in London offered a different talking point. Addressing the social media criticism, she said at the event, “I think we really need to be careful of letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth and our value, because there are so many opinions out there that if we’re going to start trying to cater to all of them, I think it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself.”