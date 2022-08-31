Katrina Kaif reveals why her ‘beautiful’ wedding with Vicky Kaushal was private: ‘We are very happy’

Actor Katrina Kaif revealed why her wedding with Vicky Kaushal was a closed-doors affair, with only family and a few friends in attendance. The actor recently revealed that privacy came second to the COVID-19 regulations, and said that they wanted to take the pandemic rules seriously.

Katrina told Zoom, “I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, Covid. You know my family has been personally affected by Covid and it was something that you had to take seriously.” She added, “I think this year it’s been a lot better but it was something that we wanted to really be cautious of, but the wedding was beautiful. I think we are both very happy.” Till the last minute, Vicky and Katrina had kept fans guessing about the intimate details of their wedding, which took place Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara last year. The couple had been dating for a few years before tying the knot, but had kept their relationship under wraps as well.

Vicky had opened up about his relationship with Katrina Kaif on Koffee with Karan Season 7. He said, “It feels great. I truly feel settled. It’s a very beautiful feeling to have that companion, to find that life partner. She’s a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate persons I know. I truly am lucky to find that in her. She really grounds me. She’s like a mirror to me. She states hard facts that I need to know. I truly feel fortunate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Recently, Katrina made an appearance at the Filmfare Awards and shared a photo of herself dressed in a shimmery green saree. She captioned her post, “About last night.” She had much to celebrate, as Vicky Kaushal bagged the Best Actors for Critics Choice, and his film Sardar Udham won the Best Film (Critics) award.

Vicky shred a photo of Katrina and his parents at the Awards ceremony and wrote, “My pillars. My strength. My everything.”