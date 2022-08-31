scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Katrina Kaif reveals why her ‘beautiful’ wedding with Vicky Kaushal was private: ‘We are very happy’

Katrina Kaif revealed that while privacy was important for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, the couple was more concerned about the pandemic regulations.

katrina kaif weddingKatrina Kaif wed Vicky Kaushal on December 9. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Actor Katrina Kaif revealed why her wedding with Vicky Kaushal was a closed-doors affair, with only family and a few friends in attendance. The actor recently revealed that privacy came second to the COVID-19 regulations, and said that they wanted to take the pandemic rules seriously.

Katrina told Zoom, “I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, Covid. You know my family has been personally affected by Covid and it was something that you had to take seriously.” She added, “I think this year it’s been a lot better but it was something that we wanted to really be cautious of, but the wedding was beautiful. I think we are both very happy.” Till the last minute, Vicky and Katrina had kept fans guessing about the intimate details of their wedding, which took place Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara last year. The couple had been dating for a few years before tying the knot, but had kept their relationship under wraps as well.

Also Read |Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif as he wins award, says ‘dearest wife, you bring so much happiness…’

Vicky had opened up about his relationship with Katrina Kaif on Koffee with Karan Season 7. He said, “It feels great. I truly feel settled. It’s a very beautiful feeling to have that companion, to find that life partner. She’s a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate persons I know. I truly am lucky to find that in her. She really grounds me. She’s like a mirror to me. She states hard facts that I need to know. I truly feel fortunate.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

Recently, Katrina made an appearance at the Filmfare Awards and shared a photo of herself dressed in a shimmery green saree. She captioned her post, “About last night.” She had much to celebrate, as Vicky Kaushal bagged the Best Actors for Critics Choice, and his film Sardar Udham won the Best Film (Critics) award.

Vicky shred a photo of Katrina and his parents at the Awards ceremony and wrote, “My pillars. My strength. My everything.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 05:38:49 pm
Next Story

J-K: Former PCC president Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed resigns from Congress

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' does not feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' does not feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Jharkhand: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Premium
Cobra review: Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill

Cobra review: Vikram gets ready to strike, but never goes for the kill

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement