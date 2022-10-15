Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal fasted on their first Karva Chauth as married couple: ‘I didn’t ask him to do it’

Katrina Kaif‘s beautiful pictures from her ‘pehla’ Karva Chauth celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal set the internet on fire yesterday. The actor, who wore a Sabyasachi saree for the special day, said in an interview that she was very hungry as she waited for the moon to rise before she could break her fast.

“The moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it’s almost like your mind is prepared for what is expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like, ‘I’m hungry! I’m really, really hungry!” Katrina shared with Pinkvilla in an interview.

Katrina had shared pictures from her first Karva Chauth celebrations on Instagram. She was seen in a red silk saree with a floral blouse. She also wore sindoor and mangalsutra for her special day.

The Phone Bhoot actor also opened up on how Vicky made the day even more special for her by fasting for her. She said, “The sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted.” Katrina said that she hadn’t expected Vicky would do this. “It’s not like I asked him to do it all. I didn’t say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there’s pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely,” Katrina revealed.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, last year. The actor has a packed slate ahead of her, on the work front. Her horror comedy film — Phone Bhoot — with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to release on November 4. Merry Christmas, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Sriram Raghavan, will release on December 23, and Tiger 3, with Salman Khan, will release in April, next year.