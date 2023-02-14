Katrina Kaif reveals she used to snoop around in ex-partners’ phones, confesses she has cried in washrooms at Bollywood Diwali parties

Katrina Kaif celebrated Valentine’s Day with her friends Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli. The trio celebrated ‘Galentines Day’ and played the Never Have I Ever game, during which they revealed fun facts about themselves and each other. Katrina confessed that she has “snooped” into her partners’ phones in her “less-wiser days” and that she has not done it with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Watch video here:

The video started on a fun note as Katrina read the first question: “Never have I ever stooped through my significant other’s phone.” Katrina confessed that she’s done it in the past. She also shared the lessons she learnt from it. Mini quipped, “Vicky (Kaushal) change your password.” However, Katrina interrupted Mini and said, “No, I have done it in my less wiser days. Now that I am more wise, I will never, never, ever, ever do it again. Even if someone opens the phone and keeps it beside me, I will not look.” She then ate a spoonful of cake.

Katrina then opened up about the things she’s done to get out of a situation, and confessed that she once faked an injury. This happened while she was filming Kabir Khan’s New York (2009) which also starred John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Listening to Katrina confess to faking an injury, Mini also revealed that she makes excuses all the time to sneak in excess baggage or to avoid carrying her luggage at airports. The trio then discussed if they’ve ever googled themselves, and all the tree ladies confessed to doing it. In the next round, they revealed if they’ve ever slid into somebody’s DMs, when Mini confessed that she has slid into George Clooney’s DMs. Katrina then candidly confessed that she has indeed cried in a public bathroom in a few Diwali parties.

Katrina, Mini and Karishma played the game to promote Katrina’s cosmetic brand Kay Beauty. On the work front, Katrina has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, also starring Vijay Sethupathi, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline.