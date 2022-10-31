scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Katrina Kaif reveals one lesson she’s learnt from marriage with Vicky Kaushal, says she tolerates his ‘stubbornness’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last year in December in Rajasthan. The ceremonies were attended by the couple's close friends and family members.

katrina kaif and vicky kaushalKatrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married last year in December. (Photo: Katrina/Instagram)

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has been promoting her upcoming feature Phone Bhoot of late, along with her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. In a new interview, Katrina was seen being candid about her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal, and the lessons she has been learnt from her marriage.

During a short rapid fire round with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina spoke about bumping into Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as they all go to the same gym, and even lauded Alia’s dedication towards her workout, saying: “She’s great, she has still been working out. I see her, we go to the same gym.”

At one point, she was asked about the one thing she has learned from her marriage, to which she responded with a laugh and said, “Marriage has taught me to let others talk.” The actor mentioned how during debates and arguments, she now knows when to keep her silence, enough for the other person to make their case. Katrina also revealed the one thing she adores and hates about partner Vicky Kaushal, adding, “Love his personality, his sense of being, and tolerate his stubbornness.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last year in December in Rajasthan. The ceremonies were attended by the couple’s close friends and family members. Katrina and Vicky reportedly dated for around three years before saying their ‘I dos.’

On the work front, apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina has Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas, Salman Khan’s actioner Tiger 3 and the all-female road trip movie with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra called Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. She was last seen in the Rohit Shetty movie Sooryavanshi, which also starred Akshay Kumar, and featured cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 03:50:52 pm
