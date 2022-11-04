Katrina Kaif reveals husband Vicky Kaushal’s ‘endearing habit’, calls him ‘the most precious person’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are setting couples goals every passing day. The couple, after tying the knot in December last year, have been sharing cute and mushy pictures featuring each other. Now, Katrina opened up about Vicky’s one “endearing habit” that makes her heart happy in a live session on Instagram.

Katrina, in a rapid fire round in a live session, while promoting Phone Bhoot, was asked to reveal Vicky’s most endearing habit. Katrina, took a moment, smiled, and said, “endearing is I think his joy for dancing and singing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer”

Katrina also revealed how she, when she can’t fall asleep, asks him to sing for her. She said, “And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’”.

When a fan asked Kat what was that one most precious thing at home for her, she said it had to be Vicky. “The most precious person I have at home is my husband. The precious things I have will be my books”.

Katrina’s Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi has released in theatres today. Vicky watched his wife’s horror-comedy’s preview a few days ago and reviewed it. Taking to Instagram story, he wrote, “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film (this film is fun and crazy all the way)! Go, laugh your heads off in theatres near you!”

While Katrina and Vicky have been sharing cute glimpses from their marriage, both of them also have a packed work schedule. After Phone Bhoot, Katrina will start promoting Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She will then start shooting Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also be seen in the much awaited Tiger 3 with Salman Khan on Eid next year. Vicky, on the other hand, recently wrapped up Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He also has Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan and Govinda Naam Hai Mera with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.