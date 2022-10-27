Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal sings her to sleep, reveals his one annoying habit: ‘He can be stubborn’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently opened up on her love story with husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. The Phone Bhoot actor spilled some beans about Vicky on the show Koffee With Karan season seven and had revealed that Vicky had danced for her for 45 minutes on her birthday. The couple married earlier this year at a fort in Rajasthan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina has said that she is fond of Vicky’s dancing and singing and revealed that on several occasions, Vicky sings her to sleep. The actor said, “I think his joy for dancing and singing is endearing. Like the honest and pure joy and with just music in general. The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song’.” Talking about Vicky’s most annoying habit, Katrina said, “sometimes he can be stubborn.”

Recently Katrina took to Instagram and posted a fun video featuring Vicky. In the video, Katrina is seen waking up a sleepy Vicky with Katrina’s voice over from Phone Bhoot playing in the background, saying, “Main ek bhoot hoon (I am a ghost).” She captioned the video and wrote, “Biwi ka loving wake up call (The loving wake up call of a wife).”

Katrina is at present promoting Phone Bhoot alongside co-stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff. Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.