Not Salman Khan’s Tiger, Katrina Kaif returns to work after wedding with Vicky Kaushal to this film

Actor Katrina Kaif, who recently got married to Vicky Kaushal, has returned to work and is back on the sets. She was photographed for the first time on the sets after her marriage, and was in conversation with Sriram Raghavan, according to photos doing the rounds.

Katrina will be shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, before Tiger 3, which stars Salman Khan. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, which stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

On the other hand, Vicky has been signed for Meghna Gulzar’s next, a biopic on Sam Manekshaw. He will play the lead role as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The biopic also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had been seeing each other for a long time, before they decided to tie the knot earlier this month in Rajasthan. The couple had kept their fans guessing till the last minute, as they refused to confirm or deny their relationship. On the big day, they shared several gorgeous photos from their wedding and wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” Ever since their marriage, they’ve been posting photos from the wedding functions, as well as from their new house.