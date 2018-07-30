Katrina Kaif replaces Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan’s Bharat

Katrina Kaif will play the love-interest of Salman Khan in Bharat. Katrina Kaif will play the love-interest of Salman Khan in Bharat.

After Priyanka Chopra quit Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat, Katrina Kaif has joined the cast of the film as its leading lady. Katrina was last seen opposite Salman in 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This is the second Eid release of Zafar and Salman after 2016 film Sultan.

Director Zafar shared, “I am extremely excited to work with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan once again for Bharat. We have had exciting collaborations in the past and it is very interesting to work with the duo once again. Katrina got on board in the Nick of time for the project and it is very delightful to work with the immensely talented actress yet again.”

Katrina will play the love interest of Salman. She will be joining the shoot in the upcoming schedule beginning in September. Bharat began production earlier this month and the first look of the film is already out. The film will reportedly feature Salman in five different looks over 60 years. He will also be recreating his look from Karan-Arjun. The film will be shot in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Ring of fire ….. & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019 pic.twitter.com/J20KeE3Ro6 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 25, 2018

Priyanka Chopra’s exit from the film ruffled a few feathers. Reel Life Productions CEO Nikhil Namit told Mid-Day, “Priyanka told us she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly.” However, director Ali Abbas Zafar called her departure as “very very special” and wished her “loads of love & happiness”.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Bharat releases on Eid 2019.

