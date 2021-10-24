Katrina Kaif records lazy Akshay Kumar during Sooryavanshi promotions, he says, ‘pranksters like you clearly want trouble’

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, and Rohit Shetty have finally started promoting their much-awaited film Sooryavanshi together. Katrina, on Sunday, shared a BTS video when three of them got together for the promotions.

In the video, Katrina, in a hushed tone says, “So guys, this is the first day of promotions for Sooryavanshi, and I have never seen Rohit sir and Akshay so excited, they are ready to go, they are full of energy, they are like, ‘aahhh'”. As she says this, she showcases a lazy Akshay and Rohit resting. The moment both of them realise that they are being video graphed by Katrina, they ask her to stop. “Don’t record,” Rohit Shetty tells Katrina.

“Arre but you wake up at 5 in the morning, you must be tired,” Katrina tells Akshay, who asks her, “What are you doing? We have a reputation.” And, both Akshay and Rohit run away from Katrina in a hurry.

Sharing the video, Katrina wrote on Instagram, “Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first day promotions together 🙄😊 @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5 th 🍿”

Responding to the video, Akshay called Katrina a ‘prankster’ and commented on her video saying, “Waiting for #Sooryavanshi for a year and a half now, a few moments of peace toh banta hai nah! But pranksters like you clearly want trouble @katrinakaif. No worries, #AaRahiHaiPolice.”

Sooryavanshi was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, 2020. But it got delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The film is finally releasing in the theaters on November 5. It will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in special appearances.