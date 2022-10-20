Katrina Kaif recalls when she was told she could not dance: ‘They were just stating the obvious’

Katrina Kaif is known as one of the best dancers in the Hindi film industry. But there was a time at the beginning of her career when she was told that she could not dance. In a recent chat, Katrina spoke about the same and said that the person who pointed it out wasn’t wrong as she could not really dance well back then.

“I could not dance. It’s not that they said that about me. No, I couldn’t dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I’ve said it many times before,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

Katrina Kaif recalled that choreographer-director Farah Khan would often remind her to keep her hands and lines clean. She then recalled that choreographer Bosco Martis was the first to instill that confidence in her that she could dance well. “Bosco was the first person to… I don’t why or what he saw. Bosco was the first person to explain to me or talk to me. Because I was convinced that I was not a good dancer and I was never going to be a good dancer and I couldn’t dance and that was coming across. Bosco told me that you are a good dancer. You have it in you but you have things to work on,” she said.

Katrina continued, “So once I felt the confidence that I am a good dancer, I just had to figure out the way and then everything changed for me.”

Katrina Kaif is known for many popular songs like “Sheila Ki Jawani”, “Bang Bang”, “Kamli”. She will next be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.