scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Katrina Kaif recalls when she was told she could not dance: ‘They were just stating the obvious’

Katrina Kaif is known for many popular songs like “Sheila Ki Jawani”, “Bang Bang”, “Kamli”. She will next be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Phone Bhoot, Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif opened up about how she was rejected for her dancing skills. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is known as one of the best dancers in the Hindi film industry. But there was a time at the beginning of her career when she was told that she could not dance. In a recent chat, Katrina spoke about the same and said that the person who pointed it out wasn’t wrong as she could not really dance well back then.

“I could not dance. It’s not that they said that about me. No, I couldn’t dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I’ve said it many times before,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

Katrina Kaif recalled that choreographer-director Farah Khan would often remind her to keep her hands and lines clean. She then recalled that choreographer Bosco Martis was the first to instill that confidence in her that she could dance well. “Bosco was the first person to… I don’t why or what he saw. Bosco was the first person to explain to me or talk to me. Because I was convinced that I was not a good dancer and I was never going to be a good dancer and I couldn’t dance and that was coming across. Bosco told me that you are a good dancer. You have it in you but you have things to work on,” she said.

Also Read |The women of Four More Shots Please 3 react to criticism that the show is ‘all about sex’

Katrina continued, “So once I felt the confidence that I am a good dancer, I just had to figure out the way and then everything changed for me.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border

Katrina Kaif is known for many popular songs like “Sheila Ki Jawani”, “Bang Bang”, “Kamli”. She will next be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 06:38:32 pm
Next Story

Aayush Sharma says he is an ‘insider’ in the film industry who is often referred to as Salman Khan’s ‘jija’ and Arpita Khan’s husband

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra kenya
Screenshots from Priyanka Chopra’s Kenya visit
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement