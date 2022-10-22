scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Katrina Kaif recalls being thrown out of Anurag Basu’s Saaya: ‘I thought my life was over…’

Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in the film Phone Bhoot, recalled an incident when she thought her career was as an actor was over.

katrina kaif, tara sharmaKatrina Kaif will next be seen in Phone Bhoot. (Photo: Katrina Kaif, Tara Sharma/Instagram)

Actor Katrina Kaif, who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the box office flop Boom, recalled the time when she believed her acting career was over. In an interview, Katrina recalled being replaced in the film Saaya after just shooting one shot.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, the actor said, “I got thrown out, not thrown out, let’s say replaced, in a film called Saaya, which was an Anurag Basu film with John Abraham and Tara Sharma. After shooting one shot, not one day but just one shot. At that time I thought my life was over. I thought my career was over.”

Saaya was released in the same year Katrina made her acting debut. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film starred John Abraham, Tara Sharma and Mahima Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

Katrina said that one has to develop resilience because most of actors face rejection. She added, “I’ve had people to my face say, when I first started out, ‘You cannot be an actor and there’s nothing good about you’, straight. I cried then too, so crying helps. But then you hold onto the vision you have, you work hard and you’ve got to be resilient.”

Katrina is currently gearing up for her upcoming release Phone Bhoot, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff. The actor also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline. She is also a part of the films Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

