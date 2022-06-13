After Katrina Kaif reacts to Farah Khan’s claim that Vicky Kaushal has found ‘someone else’, he reacts: ‘Just friends’ 

Katrina Kaif has allowed only Farah Khan to pose closely with husband Vicky Kaushal. In a sweet Instagram exchange on Sunday, Katrina and Farah indulged in some competition over who has more right on the heartthrob. And seeing them teasing each other, fans surely had a field day.

Farah took to her Instagram stories and posted a click with Vicky from Croatia. She tagged Katrina and wrote, “sorry @katrinakaif he s found some1 else.” Katrina was quick to reshare the picture with the reply, “Your allowed @farahkhankunder” along with heart emojis. She also added the song “Kuch Toh Hua Hai” from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Vicky also gave a fun-filled reaction. Resharing the same photo, he wrote, “We are just ‘good friends'”. The banter did not end there. Farah replied back with “Yaa that’s your story”.

While Vicky has been sharing a lot of photos from Croatia, where he’s filming for a song sequence for Anand Tiwari’s upcoming romantic comedy. Farah on Sunday, also posted a photo with Vicky and co-actor Tripti Dimri on a yacht. Farah is choreographing the particular song.

Katrina and Vicky, after keeping dating rumours under wraps for months, tied the knot in December 2021. The two have ever since making frequent public appearances together, while indulging in a lot of social media PDA, much to the happiness of their fans.

While Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next up his sleeves, Katrina is busy with Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot.