Friday, August 24, 2018
Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

Today’s edition of celebrity social media photos includes clicks shared by Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon among others.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: August 24, 2018 9:10:38 pm
Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared photos on social media today.

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anand Ahuja, Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor among others shared photos on their social media accounts today. Scroll to see photos.

katrina kaif Bharat’s producer Atul Agnihotri’s latest muse is Katrina Kaif. salman khan “The Jat Dharamji yamla, pagla, deewana going Rafta Rafta in style with ..,” wrote Salman sharing this click. Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez shared a no make-up photo.

 

Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh shared this click and wrote, “#friyay.” deepika padukone Deepika Padukone is all smiles in this Instagram photo. Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor Sharing the photo, Anand Ahuja wrote, “#FBF with my faves ✔️🕺🏽💃🏽💃🏽💕•••.” Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor shared a few candid clicks. Parineeti Chopra Parineeti Chopra is on a vacation. Sharing this click, she wrote, “Plan for the next 3 days :- nothing! (Except scuba diving of course) 💦☘️🌼@luxsouthari @makeplansholidays.” kriti sanon photos Kriti Sanon recently travelled by train. kriti sanon photos “Rajdhani express after ageeeessss!!! 👏🏻☺️ took me back to childhood! On my way back to Gwalior! Some #LukaChuppi in the train 😉😜,” wrote Kriti Sanon. kartik aaryan Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan also shared this photo today. Maniesh Paul “My resting area during the shoot of my shortfilm #blackbriefcase…it was outside a shop in a lane where we were shooting…watch the film online…if u havnt seen til now…a new avtar…hope u guys like it… #mp#rest #anywhere #nap #nobother,” wrote Maniesh Paul with the click. ekta kapoor Ekta Kapoor shared a collage of her family members. mouni roy with brother “Home is where maa & chotto bhai is ! Because of em its special to me,” wrote Mouni Roy as she shared this photo. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a few photos.

 

