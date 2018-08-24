Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

Bharat’s producer Atul Agnihotri’s latest muse is Katrina Kaif. “The Jat Dharamji yamla, pagla, deewana going Rafta Rafta in style with ..,” wrote Salman sharing this click. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a no make-up photo.
Ranveer Singh shared this click and wrote, “#friyay.” Deepika Padukone is all smiles in this Instagram photo. Sharing the photo, Anand Ahuja wrote, “#FBF with my faves ✔️🕺🏽💃🏽💃🏽💕•••.” Shahid Kapoor shared a few candid clicks.Parineeti Chopra is on a vacation. Sharing this click, she wrote, “Plan for the next 3 days :- nothing! (Except scuba diving of course) 💦☘️🌼@luxsouthari @makeplansholidays.” Kriti Sanon recently travelled by train. “Rajdhani express after ageeeessss!!! 👏🏻☺️ took me back to childhood! On my way back to Gwalior! Some #LukaChuppi in the train 😉😜,” wrote Kriti Sanon. Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan also shared this photo today. “My resting area during the shoot of my shortfilm #blackbriefcase…it was outside a shop in a lane where we were shooting…watch the film online…if u havnt seen til now…a new avtar…hope u guys like it… #mp#rest #anywhere #nap #nobother,” wrote Maniesh Paul with the click. Ekta Kapoor shared a collage of her family members. “Home is where maa & chotto bhai is ! Because of em its special to me,” wrote Mouni Roy as she shared this photo.Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a few photos.