Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared photos on social media today. Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared photos on social media today.

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anand Ahuja, Mouni Roy and Ekta Kapoor among others shared photos on their social media accounts today. Scroll to see photos.

Bharat’s producer Atul Agnihotri’s latest muse is Katrina Kaif. Bharat’s producer Atul Agnihotri’s latest muse is Katrina Kaif.

“The Jat Dharamji yamla, pagla, deewana going Rafta Rafta in style with ..,” wrote Salman sharing this click. “The Jat Dharamji yamla, pagla, deewana going Rafta Rafta in style with ..,” wrote Salman sharing this click.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a no make-up photo. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a no make-up photo.

Ranveer Singh shared this click and wrote, “#friyay.” Ranveer Singh shared this click and wrote, “#friyay.”

Deepika Padukone is all smiles in this Instagram photo. Deepika Padukone is all smiles in this Instagram photo.

Sharing the photo, Anand Ahuja wrote, “#FBF with my faves ✔️🕺🏽💃🏽💃🏽💕•••.” Sharing the photo, Anand Ahuja wrote, “#FBF with my faves ✔️🕺🏽💃🏽💃🏽💕•••.”

Shahid Kapoor shared a few candid clicks. Shahid Kapoor shared a few candid clicks.

Parineeti Chopra is on a vacation. Sharing this click, she wrote, “Plan for the next 3 days :- nothing! (Except scuba diving of course) 💦☘️🌼@luxsouthari @makeplansholidays.”

Kriti Sanon recently travelled by train. Kriti Sanon recently travelled by train.

“Rajdhani express after ageeeessss!!! 👏🏻☺️ took me back to childhood! On my way back to Gwalior! Some #LukaChuppi in the train 😉😜,” wrote Kriti Sanon. “Rajdhani express after ageeeessss!!! 👏🏻☺️ took me back to childhood! On my way back to Gwalior! Some #LukaChuppi in the train 😉😜,” wrote Kriti Sanon.

Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan also shared this photo today. Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan also shared this photo today.

“My resting area during the shoot of my shortfilm #blackbriefcase…it was outside a shop in a lane where we were shooting…watch the film online…if u havnt seen til now…a new avtar…hope u guys like it… #mp#rest #anywhere #nap #nobother,” wrote Maniesh Paul with the click. “My resting area during the shoot of my shortfilm #blackbriefcase…it was outside a shop in a lane where we were shooting…watch the film online…if u havnt seen til now…a new avtar…hope u guys like it… #mp#rest #anywhere #nap #nobother,” wrote Maniesh Paul with the click.

Ekta Kapoor shared a collage of her family members. Ekta Kapoor shared a collage of her family members.

“Home is where maa & chotto bhai is ! Because of em its special to me,” wrote Mouni Roy as she shared this photo. “Home is where maa & chotto bhai is ! Because of em its special to me,” wrote Mouni Roy as she shared this photo.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a few photos.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd