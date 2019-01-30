Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor?

From Bharat actor Katrina Kaif’s selfie to Priyanka Chopra’s visit to the sets of The Ellen Show, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media handles:

Priyanka Chopra is all set to grace The Ellen Show again. The actor posted a photo and captioned it as, “Ready for ya @theellenshow – tune in tomorrow!”

It seems Katrina Kaif cannot get enough of her look from upcoming film Bharat, also starring Salman Khan in the lead role. The actor shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his next film Dream Girl. The actor will sport a clean-shaven look in the film. He shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, “I feel so naked when I am clean shaven.”

Neena Gupta is all praise for Sonam Kapoor. Sonam had shared a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting Masaba Gupta’s design. Neena shared the photo on her Instagram profile and captioned it, “Aha ha sonam in masaba :::per ye sirf ooper ki sunderta nahin hai anterman ki hai jo sonam hai”

Gauri Khan had a fun time with Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan and others at a cafe in Mumbai.

Yami Gautam, who is riding high on the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, posted a beautiful selfie.

Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for web series Breathe. He posted a photo of co-star Amit Sadh.