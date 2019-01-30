Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/katrina-kaif-priyanka-chopra-sonam-kapoor-gauri-khan-5560636/

Have you seen these photos of Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor?

Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor among others shared photos on their social media handles today.

katrina kaif, priyanka chopra, sonam kapoor
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood stars shared photos on Instagram. (Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram and Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

From Bharat actor Katrina Kaif’s selfie to Priyanka Chopra’s visit to the sets of The Ellen Show, scroll to see photos shared by celebrities on their social media handles:

Priyanka Chopra on The Ellen Show
(Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra on The Ellen Show
(Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is all set to grace The Ellen Show again. The actor posted a photo and captioned it as, “Ready for ya @theellenshow – tune in tomorrow!”

katrina kaif
(Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

It seems Katrina Kaif cannot get enough of her look from upcoming film Bharat, also starring Salman Khan in the lead role. The actor shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram.

ayushmann khurrana
(Source: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his next film Dream Girl. The actor will sport a clean-shaven look in the film. He shared a selfie on Instagram and wrote, “I feel so naked when I am clean shaven.”

sonam kapoor
(Source: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

Neena Gupta is all praise for Sonam Kapoor. Sonam had shared a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting Masaba Gupta’s design. Neena shared the photo on her Instagram profile and captioned it, “Aha ha sonam in masaba :::per ye sirf ooper ki sunderta nahin hai anterman ki hai jo sonam hai”

Gauri Khan
(Source: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Gauri Khan had a fun time with Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan and others at a cafe in Mumbai.

Yami Gautam
(Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Yami Gautam, who is riding high on the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, posted a beautiful selfie.

Advertising
Breathe web series
(Source: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for web series Breathe. He posted a photo of co-star Amit Sadh.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Javed Akhtar: Mirza Ghalib's work could have found meaning only in India
2 Thackeray box office collection Day 5: Nawazuddin's film stays strong
3 Manikarnika box office collection Day 5: Kangana's film declines slightly