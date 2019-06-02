Katrina Kaif on stepping into Priyanka Chopra’s shoes in Bharat: The character wasn’t written for me and that was the best thing

On Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs with Vogue season 3, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif got candid about stepping into Priyanka Chopra’s shoes in Bharat.

“I am so happy. Bharat has been one of the most fulfilling and learning experiences for me as an actor because of the people I was working with, the kind of people that came into my life because of the film, the kind of coaches and the people I sat with for hours, days and weeks. And the part (the role of Kumud Raina aka Madam Sir) means so much to me. It is the best thing I could have asked for,” the actor said.

Katrina Kaif recalled that she was at the gym when her friend and director Ali Abbas Zafar offered her Bharat.

“I was like, ‘Huh? What’s wrong with you?’ Ali replied, ‘Yeah Goldfish, Priyanka is not doing the film anymore,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ I meant that you should have told me this as a friend, not as a professional thing. He was like, ‘I don’t want to trouble you and whatever. I am sending you the script.’ I read the script and finished it in 3.15 hours and I was thinking to myself that it is such a good script. I really loved it!”

When Neha Dhupia asked if she talked to Priyanka Chopra about Bharat, Katrina said she understood the reason why Priyanka left the film.

“I have not really chatted about this with her although we are really good friends. But if I do understand this correctly, I do think it was that she was in this beautiful phase of her life where she was getting married. You want to enjoy that. You don’t want to be running to Bharat’s sets and coming back to see your fittings,” Katrina Kaif remarked.

Talking about the character of Kumud Raina, Katrina said it was quite thrilling to play a character that was designed for someone else.

“I saw a character in Bharat that I had not done before and a character which was not written for me. It was the best thing. Ali knows me so well that when he writes a Tiger Zinda Hai, he writes it for me and in doing so, without him knowing, he is writing the story around me. In Bharat, the entire character was constructed for someone else and you had to become that. It is the character in which you have to be bang on or you are all over the place. So, for me, it was a challenge and I took it on as a goal. It turned out to be the best experience,” Katrina said.

Bharat releases on June 5.