Have you seen these photos of Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra?

From Shahid Kapoor’s perfect moment with son Zain to Priyanka Chopra’s perfect selfie with Zaira Wasim on the sets of The Sky Is Pink, here’s what celebrities shared on their social media handles.

Shahid Kapoor shared a cute photo featuring him along with his son Zain. The two are spending their father-son moment just right on Saturday. On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Arjun Reddy’s Bollywood remake that has been titled Kabir Singh.

After introducing her maiden YouTube original project If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, Priyanka Chopra was seen chilling out with Zaira Wasim on the sets of her Bollywood project The Sky Is Pink.

Akshay Kumar is going to promote his film Kesari on Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 finale episode. Akshay shared a photo and wrote, “It’s a Flaming Week for #Kesari 🔥

Warming up with @itsrohitshetty for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Watch this space!!

P.S. Don’t tell my Wife 😜” Rohit and Akshay are collaborating for their next project titled Sooryavanshi.

Ranveer Singh gave a throwback to Gully Boy. The actor posted a photo on his Instagram account.

The band Jonas Brothers, including Nick, Kevin and Joe, performed their latest track “Sucker”. Nick shared photos of their performance on his Instagram account.

Mahesh Babu shared behind-the-scenes photos from Maharshi. He wrote, “In between shots!! With my most passionate & hardworking team…#Maharshi”

Katrina Kaif also shared a photo on her Instagram.