Toggle Menu
Have you seen these photos of Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra?https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/katrina-kaif-priyanka-chopra-akshay-kumar-ranveer-singh-photos-5618111/

Have you seen these photos of Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra?

Shahid Kapoor is spending his Saturday right. The actor shared a photo with his son Zain. Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and others too shared photos on social media.

shahid kapoor, akshay kumar and ranveer singh photos
Akshay Kumar will promote Kesari on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 finale episode. (Source: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram, Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

From Shahid Kapoor’s perfect moment with son Zain to Priyanka Chopra’s perfect selfie with Zaira Wasim on the sets of The Sky Is Pink, here’s what celebrities shared on their social media handles.

shahid kapoor with son zain
(Source: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor shared a cute photo featuring him along with his son Zain. The two are spending their father-son moment just right on Saturday. On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Arjun Reddy’s Bollywood remake that has been titled Kabir Singh.

priyanka chopra shooting the sky is pink
(Source: Zaira Wasim/Instagram)

After introducing her maiden YouTube original project If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, Priyanka Chopra was seen chilling out with Zaira Wasim on the sets of her Bollywood project The Sky Is Pink.

akshay kumar on khatron ke khiladi for kesari
(Source: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is going to promote his film Kesari on Rohit Shetty hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 finale episode. Akshay shared a photo and wrote, “It’s a Flaming Week for #Kesari 🔥
Warming up with @itsrohitshetty for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Watch this space!!
P.S. Don’t tell my Wife 😜” Rohit and Akshay are collaborating for their next project titled Sooryavanshi.

ranveer singh gully boy
(Source: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh gave a throwback to Gully Boy. The actor posted a photo on his Instagram account.

nick jonas performs sucker
(Source: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

The band Jonas Brothers, including Nick, Kevin and Joe, performed their latest track “Sucker”. Nick shared photos of their performance on his Instagram account.

mahesh babu in maharshi
(Source: Mahesh Babu/Instagram)

Mahesh Babu shared behind-the-scenes photos from Maharshi. He wrote, “In between shots!! With my most passionate & hardworking team…#Maharshi”

Advertising
katrina kaif photos
(Source: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif also shared a photo on her Instagram.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ayan Mukerji reveals Ranbir Kapoor was the first to be on board for Brahmastra
2 Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan film Badla leaked online by Tamilrockers
3 Total Dhamaal box office collection: Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit film mints Rs 134.30 crore