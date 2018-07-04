Katrina Kaif news, photos and videos LIVE UPDATES

Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Thugs of Hindostan. Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Thugs of Hindostan.

Katrina Kaif is currently touring America and Canada for Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Reloaded tour. The actor, who was last seen in the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, has been ruling the social media game since the day she joined Instagram. The actor has been sharing pictures from the Da-bangg tour on her Insta handle.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan, where she will be sharing screen space with the likes of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from Thugs of Hindostan, the actor has another big project lined up, which is Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Zero also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Katrina has previously worked with both the actors in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan.