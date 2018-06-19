These photos of Katrina Kaif at an ad shoot will bowl you over

Katrina Kaif’s next release is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. Katrina Kaif’s next release is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

Katrina Kaif is quite active on her social media accounts. The actor keeps her fans updated on what’s happening in her life. Recently, Katrina shot an advertisement for a brand and shared the pictures on Instagram and Facebook.

After blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai that released last year, Katrina has not made any film or television appearances. In fact, there were rumours that the actor is more focused on launching her sister Isabelle Kaif.

A few days back, Katrina had shared a picture of Isabelle in which she was holding a clapboard that read, “Time To Dance.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has two projects in her kitty. She has reunited with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will head to the theaters on December 21.

Interestingly, Katrina plays a superstar in the film, which sees SRK in the role of a vertically challenged man.

Apart from Zero, the actor reunites with Aamir Khan for Thugs of Hindostan. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled for November release this year.

Katrina is also gearing up for Da-Bangg Tour 2018, which will take place in the US. The event headlined by Salman Khan will also host celebrities such as Guru Randhawa, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva and others. The tour will kick start from June 22.

