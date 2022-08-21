scorecardresearch
Katrina Kaif is happy to be back with her Phone Bhoot boys Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, see photos and videos

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. The movie is slated to release on November 4, 2022.

Katrina Kaif happy to be back with her Phone Bhoot boys Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi, see photos and videosPhone Bhoot stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Sunday took to social media to share a boomerang video and selfie as she met her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Sharing the post, Katrina wrote, “Back with my ☎️ 👻 boys ………….🌺🌺.” In the comments section of the post, Siddhant commented, “Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye, Katrina kaif sabse Sahi hai ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Ishaan Khatter too shared the same photo and video, and wrote, “BOOmerangs my boos ☎️👻 @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi.” On this, Siddhant commented, “Hum sab ek saath behter hain, Sabse best mera bhai Ishaan Khatter hain ❤️ wohooo!”

Siddhant also shared a photo and wrote, “On our way! ❤️ #PhoneBhoot 👻 @katrinakaif @ishaankhatter.”

Ishaan earlier shared some dance videos on his Instagram story as he waited for his teammates. In one of his posts, he wrote, “This is what conspires after 372 years of waiting in the van for @katrinakaif and @siddhantchaturvedi.”

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot is slated to release on November 4 this year.

