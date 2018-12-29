Katrina Kaif opts out of Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance film

Katrina Kaif, who was all set to team up for the first time with Varun Dhawan for a dance film, to be directed by Remo D’Souza, Saturday has now opted out of the project due to date issues.

The film to be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is touted to be India’s biggest dance film.

Along with Varun Dhawan, the yet-to-be-titled film also features actor-choreographer-director Prabhudeva, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak. The film was scheduled to release on November 8, 2019.

“Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for Bharat. Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with Bharat, which she is currently shooting for,” read a statement from Katrina’s spokesperson.

Bharat, an official remake of the Korean film An Ode To My Father, will depict the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. Reportedly, Salman Khan will be sporting five different looks, spanning over 60 years. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar who has earlier collaborated with Salman on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Fans were expecting to see a glimpse of Bharat on Salman Khan’s birthday but one can hope that the teaser of the film will be out in 2019.

Katrina was roped in as the leading lady for the film after Priyanka Chopra walked out of the project owing to personal reasons.

Bharat, also starring Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and Tabu in pivotal roles, is slated to arrive in theatres on Eid 2019.