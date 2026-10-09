‘I would have been paralysed with fear’: Katrina Kaif on trolling over post-pregnancy look

Katrina Kaif has spoken about the importance of protecting self-worth from social media criticism after facing online trolling over her post-pregnancy appearance. Speaking at a Kay Beauty event in London, the actor said people should not let online opinions affect their confidence or influence the choices they make in life. Her remarks come weeks after she was criticised over her weight following a public appearance with husband Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Katrina, who welcomed her son in November 2025, said that trying to please everyone could hold a person back. She also stressed the importance of accepting yourself through different phases of life, even when confidence levels change.

What Katrina Kaif said about social media trolling

Speaking at the London event celebrating her beauty brand Kay Beauty, Katrina addressed the pressure of dealing with constant opinions on social media. She said people should be careful not to let online narratives decide how they feel about themselves.

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“I think we really need to be careful of letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth and our value, because there are so many opinions out there that if we’re going to start trying to cater to all of them, I think it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself,” she said.

The actor said that criticism should not stop people from moving forward or making decisions for themselves.

“Personally for me, if every time that I faced critiques or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life or in any sphere of life. There are times where the world is going to celebrate you and other times you have to really be your own biggest cheerleader,” she added.

Katrina also spoke about the thinking behind Kay Beauty’s tagline, “It’s K to be you”.

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“So I think that’s really the thinking behind K-Beauty’s tagline, it’s K to be you, is that you really have to kind of accept yourself and be true to you, to who you are in this moment. And that’s going to change from day to day. It’s going to change from different times and different phases in your life,” she said.

She added that self-confidence can change with different phases of life and encouraged people to accept themselves without putting too much pressure on how they look or feel.

“There are times where you feel like you’re acing everything in life and there are other times where you feel like, I just can’t get anything right. There are times where you feel like you’re looking and feeling like the best version of yourself and other times I think you’re kind of on a journey to get there. I think it’s good to wear it all lightly and not take yourself too seriously also and just have fun with it.”

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Katrina Kaif trolled after the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Katrina faced criticism on social media after attending the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai with Vicky Kaushal in September. Pictures and videos from the event attracted comments about her appearance and weight, with several users focusing on changes in her appearance after pregnancy. The trolling also prompted fans to speak out against body-shaming and the scrutiny faced by women after childbirth.

Salman Khan defends Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan also spoke against online trolling during Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Without naming Katrina Kaif, the actor questioned why women are targeted for gaining weight after pregnancy. He pointed out that pregnancy brings natural changes to a woman’s body and said new mothers should be given time to spend with their families instead of facing criticism over their appearance.

“Why do you want to troll somebody who got pregnant? Everyone puts on weight after pregnancy. When she resumes filming, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family,” he said.

The timing of Salman’s remarks led many viewers to link his comments to the trolling Katrina has faced over her post-pregnancy appearance.

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Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, also starred Vijay Sethupathi.