Katrina Kaif on Ranbir Kapoor’s mansplaining: It doesn’t matter in the long run, it is all part of the experience

Katrina Kaif’s character in Jagga Jasoos has a childlike quality. Katrina Kaif’s character in Jagga Jasoos has a childlike quality.

Katrina Kaif is an actor of a few words, but she feels deeply and talks passionately. She makes you believe that her ultra glamourous life has a touch of reality. Katrina is a girl who came into the film industry to become a star, knowing or unknowingly, and she is a super diva. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, she opened her heart and talked about her Bollywood journey of more than ten years, her equation with Ranbir Kapoor, and life.

Jagga Jasoos is finally releasing, it got very delayed. Did you ever lose your patience?

I would like to change the word, because delayed means something else, we missed our release date, maybe that’s why you guys call it delayed. The film took time to make, and of course there were some bumps which we hit with the people involved in the film, personally, and professionally. There were rocky paths. By the end of the day it is our job, so I couldn’t lose my patience. The film definitely tested my patience. Working on films is not like a 9-5 job that we go to office and fill report cards. You spend hours and days on a film, learning something new for the film. But if you look through all of it, then the outcome of a film, the final film is always a driving force.This film is very important to me, my last two films didn’t do well, they weren’t received very well. I am excited and nervous for Jagga Jasoos, but I am more calm this time. There is certain kind of faith in dada (director Anurag Basu), so we are calm.

Jagga Jasoos took too long to be made, it had many bumps while it was being made. You and Ranbir have experience that every bump blew up in media. How did you tackle with that?

You know honestly, I do believe that it was little bit of an experience. After being around for more than a decade in the industry, you have to start learning at some point, and start letting your experience also play, demonstrate yourself in life. You can’t let everything affect you, and you can’t react to everything that you would react to ten years ago. So to tell you honestly, I don’t like it when something negative is written, when hurtful things are written. It kind of pinches you or pricks you, but it doesn’t really matter. And that’s the bottom line.

The latest controversy between you and Ranbir, he was staged as ‘mansplaining’ you. Your take?

That is a perfect example of what I just said. For me in particular, let’s not make it generic, to me personally, it doesn’t matter in the long run, it is all part of the experience. In the long run, this whole experience, all these interviews, this ‘mansplaning’, or if he is looking at me the right way or not. All of this boils down to one thing, July 14th is the outcome of the film, if the outcome is good, it’s all good; if the outcome is not good, then again it will all be dissected on what we could do better or not. And that also will not be entirely true because we all do not know all the factors of why a certain film works, and does not work. I can tell you one thing for sure, the way you promote a film doesn’t tell you if a film will do well or not, it is only the content of the film that matters. The content will make those people come in, buy the tickets and watch the film. They are going to watch the film in those two hours, see how we have performed, they aren’t going to track the interviews or promotions. This is the world around us, we accept it, and live in it. I promote the films with a lot of enthusiasm, I love speaking about the film because we have worked hard on it. But one thing that the experience teaches you is that the film matters, nothing else does.

You have been a superstar every female actor dreams to be, for now more than ten years. How was the journey?

I have not sat an observed myself from the past ten years. I have had experiences, I have experienced a lot of success, then failures. Many actors first face failure, in their initial days, and then success, but for me it was different. The journey that I’ve had, has been so fantastic, that for me it is important to learn to accept that and not go back and start dissecting what I did wrong or what I could have done differently. I think, the most important thing for me personally is to try and observe what I did and not punish myself for what I did wrong, and learn lessons from life that it has tried teaching me, and move on to what is next. For me right now I think, I need to challenge my mind in the creative sphere, and make sure that I am not in situations which are repetitive in terms of my characters I have played. Because if you get bored, you get complacent and then you won’t be inspired enough to do good work. I work with a lot of passion and obsession with everything I have told myself that what I do is work, and that there is life outside of work too. You do what best you can and then ask yourself if you have it your best, if you did, then that’s the end of that day, and then there is always looking forward to the next day.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd