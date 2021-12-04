When Katrina Kaif opened up about parenthood: ‘When I have kids…’

As the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding date comes closer, fans of the stars are waiting with bated breath to see their first photos together. While both Katrina and Vicky are known for their glamorous lifestyles and successful acting careers, both are also known to be quite traditional when it comes to their ideas about marriage.

Katrina, in an earlier interview, had spoken about her parents’ divorce and how she would want her children to have both parents staying together. Katrina ahd shared that her mother, Suzanne Turquotte and father, Mohammed Kaif, separated when she was just a small girl, and how her mom raised 8 children all by herself.

The Sooryavanshi actor opened up about being raised by a single parent, and without a father figure, and how she would never want her kids to go through such feelings. “Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents,” Katrina had said in an interview with Filmfare in 2019.

She added, “Each time I’ve gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure, who loves you unconditionally.”

The Ek Tha Tiger star also lauded her mother for raising her and her siblings single-handedly. Kat has three elder sisters named Stephanie, Christine and Natasha; three younger sisters named Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel; and an elder brother named Michael.

She had said, “I asked her what were you thinking when you had so many children and how did you do it on your own. But in the last few years, what my mom had to say about life, has been much more helpful to me. It bears more weight. Now that you can see things from a distance, you realise it must have been tough for her.”

The secret preparations for the upcoming wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are definitely leading to a lot of speculation. From the guest list to venue, what the couple will wear to invites, there are rumours swirling about everything. According to the latest reports, the Katrina-Vicky wedding will happen on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the wedding celebrations are spectacular, and yet intensely private.