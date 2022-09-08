Vicky Kaushal was ‘restrictive’ with his feelings early on but his principles were ‘overwhelming’: Katrina Kaif on Koffee with Karan

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan season 7 featured Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. The Phone Bhoot actors spilled the beans about their personal lives on the Koffee couch. The show also gave Katrina an opportunity to talk about her husband, Vicky Kaushal, for the first time. “His principles and values are so strong, and that to me was overwhelming,” she said.

Katrina recalled the time when it got awkward with Vicky because of the media reports. She said, “It was funny because when there was so much coming in the media about me and Vicky dating or getting to know each other or liking each other, we actually were not dating, and it was really awkward. We had met once, the first time I met him was at the Screen Awards.”

When Karan Johar asked Katrina about how their love story unraveled, Katrina revealed that director Zoya Akhtar was the first person she told about having feelings for Vicky. “It really was in my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal,” she said.

On the episode, Katrina appreciated Vicky’s love for his family and called it ‘incredible.’ She recalled how ‘restrictive’ Vicky used to be as a person, and said that it never bothered her. “His principles and values are so strong, and that to me was overwhelming. This is not my first relationship. So by that time, you know what are the important things. The important things are not necessarily the frills and the fun but it’s what’s going to take you through in the long run,” the actor added.

Vicky and Katrina got married last after keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan.