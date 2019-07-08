Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif: With Akshay, it always feels like going back home

Actor Katrina Kaif was recently roped in as the brand ambassador of Reebok. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Katrina spoke about fitness, Bharat, her evolution as an actor and Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. You are the new brand ambassador of Reebok. How did fitness become a part of your life?

Fitness and dance have been a big part of my life for quite a few years now. Collaborating with Reebok provides me with a platform that allows me to have interesting interactions about fitness, the challenges women face in their journey of being fit, how it brings about a positive change and so much more. I am keen to be a part of a community where people have access to information about fitness from training to personal experiences and so on.

I have always been active. I used to play sports when I was younger. My training evolved with time. Now, it is very specific and based on the kind of film I am doing. Like for Bharat, I did a lot more of yoga and pilates and when I did an action film like Tiger Zinda Hai, I did more of functional. So, my look depends on the character I play. I am flexible about changing myself to do justice to the appearance of my character.

Q. Do you vent out with workout and dance? Is that your way to keep away negative thoughts?

I don’t think it has a lot to do with pushing out negativity. I do believe workout is very important for all aspects of life including mental well-being. It helps you set a target for your own self but for me, working out or gymming is more about spending time with myself, on myself.

Q. From your debut film Boom to blockbuster Bharat, do you think you have been able to crack the success mantra?

I think success mantra or success is very individual. My definition of success is when I feel challenged, inspired or when I am learning something. As an artiste, the most important thing for me is to keep evolving. I think my evolution has been in front of the media because my life has been in front of the media through my films. I think my evolution or success has happened with my audience. They have seen me changing and growing. They have seen the ups, the downs and the struggles. It is wonderful to know that I have such support from the audience who are giving me chances to explore.

Q. In the last 5 years, your choices have changed massively. Is it because of the growth as well as the competition that exists in the industry?

We choose as per the person we are at that point in time. What I am today, I was not the same a few years ago. You keep changing and it happens to all of us. So, my choices are true to what I am.

Q. You as an actor got much more recognition and credit in these years. How does it feel?

That kind of validation does feel special. It gives you confidence that you are on the right path. It gives you the strength to keep working hard.

Q. Has Bharat’s success changed things for you?

Absolutely. It has been a life-changing character. I am glad I had the opportunity to explore the character. I gave it my soul and completely immersed myself in it. I am really looking forward to playing such diverse characters in the future.

Q. Your next is Sooryavanshi. Another commercial film that we all expect to be a blockbuster. Is there pressure to deliver?

I think we all have the pressure to deliver with every film. Every actor wants and craves for that box office success and acceptance from the audience. But at the same time, we are prepared for hits and misses.

Q. How is Rohit Shetty as a director?

He is very clear and precise about what he wants. He has an amazing team to support him.

Q. Has the equation between you and Akshay changed as you are coming back together after many years?

Not at all. With him, it always feels like going back home. He is a wonderful co-star. Still so focussed and dedicated to his craft. He loves his craft and you can see that.