Katrina Kaif on Bharat success: I loved the script from day one

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer period drama Bharat opened well at the box office. The film, in three days, has minted Rs 95.50 crore. It has become the top opener for Salman Khan and has also added another feather in Katrina’s acting career.

Overwhelmed with the positive response to her movie, Katrina told DNA, “There is a lot of heart and passion behind the decision to make this film. I loved the script from day one. It was a joy to be on the sets. I was having such a good time playing the character; I felt confident that people would respond positively to it. I was able to find enjoyment and connection with the character,” said Katrina who essays the role of Ms Kumud Raina, an employment consultant in Bharat.

Bharat might have received a mixed response from the audience and the film critics but it is Katrina’s performance that has been appreciated by all. Talking about being recognised for her acting skills after spending over 15 years in Bollywood, she said, “In the initial few years, there is a lot of glamour and other things about being an actor that excites you. At this point, it just has to be the role. Now, it’s about trying to explore the character and create something out of it. My greatest desire now, when I’m doing a film, is to see how much the audience can connect with my role.”

After Bharat, Katrina will next be seen playing the female lead in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. It is after a long gap of eight years that she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and the actor is quite pumped up to star opposite him in the movie. “Akshay and I have always tried to do something nice on screen and that’s the effort this time as well,” Katrina shared.

Sooryavanshi, co-produced by Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar, is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2020.