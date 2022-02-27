Anshula Kapoor’s transformation gets three cheers from Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Kapoor: ‘Look at you…’

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula shared a new photo on Instagram, where she’s wearing t-shirt and pants. The post received much praise from celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Sanjay Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.

Anshula captioned her photo with lines from a Colbie Caillat song. She wrote, “Take your make up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath. Look into the mirror, at yourself. Don’t you like you? Cause I like you.”

Katrina wrote, “Look at you.” Anshula’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor commented, “Wow”. Her aunt Sunita Kapoor posted a heart icon in the comments section. Her cousin Akshay Marwah said, “Looking amazing.” Fans were full of praise for her weight-loss and wrote, “How pretty, very cute and incredibly beautiful.” Another asked when she was making her debut in Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula is the brains behind a charitable organisation Fankind, that connects stars with their fans, and sends the proceeds for charitable causes. Arjun Kapoor has always expressed his support for Anshula’s endeavours.

Earlier this month, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor remembered their mother, Mona Shourie, in an emotional post on Instagram. Arjun shared a portrait of his mom and wrote a heartwarming message: “Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you & @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa… I miss saying ur name I miss your smell I miss being immature & having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side… I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us. Love you. Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son… ❤️ (sic).”