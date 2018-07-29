Is Katrina Kaif the new female lead of Salman Khan’s Bharat?

We have seen Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif sharing the silver screen a number of times in the past. Will Bharat be their next film together? We have seen Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif sharing the silver screen a number of times in the past. Will Bharat be their next film together?

Priyanka Chopra is no longer a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming directorial Bharat, and if the reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif has been roped in as a replacement of Priyanka.

It is also being said that Katrina was the “original choice of the movie producers.” “Katrina will join the team September onwards, and before that, she will finish all her other work commitments,” DNA quoted a source as saying.

“Producers Atul and Alvira Agnihotri share a warm relationship with Katrina Kaif and when this whole mishap happened, they just called her and sorted out her dates. She will play the lead opposite Salman Khan now,” a source informed DNA. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

It is also being reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan was also in the running for the role but apparently, she had already given her dates to another film.

Meanwhile, comedian Sunil Grover, who will also be seen in Bharat, recently shared a video on Twitter, where he can be seen auditioning for the female lead of the film. Sunil tweeted the video and wrote, “Application for the vacancy from Nancy.”

Recently, Disha Patani, who will reportedly be playing a trapeze artist in the film, shared her character’s name in the film. Disha will be seen essaying the role of Radha in Bharat.

Bharat stars Salman Khan, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi, among others, in significant roles.

